Guardant Health Inc (GH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.22 in relation to its previous close of 22.63. However, the company has experienced a -6.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Carrie Mendivil – IR Helmy Eltoukhy – Co-CEO AmirAli Talasaz – Co-CEO Michael Bell – CFO Conference Call Participants Tejas Savant – Morgan Stanley Dan Arias – Stifel Mark Massaro – BTIG Puneet Souda – Leerink Partners Kyle Mikson – Canaccord Genuity Jack Meehan – Nephron Research Dan Brennan – TD Cowen Patrick Donnelly – Citi Derik De Bruin – Bank of America Operator Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Guardant Health Q3 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Thrisha, and I’ll be your operator today.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Guardant Health Inc (GH) is $49.22, which is $24.73 above the current market price. The public float for GH is 111.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GH on November 15, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

GH’s Market Performance

GH’s stock has seen a -6.67% decrease for the week, with a -11.36% drop in the past month and a -30.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for Guardant Health Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.23% for GH’s stock, with a -18.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $27 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GH Trading at -12.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares sank -10.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH fell by -6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.43. In addition, Guardant Health Inc saw -9.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Kalia Kumud, who sale 2,125 shares at the price of $32.59 back on Sep 12. After this action, Kalia Kumud now owns 7,813 shares of Guardant Health Inc, valued at $69,254 using the latest closing price.

Joyce Meghan V., the Director of Guardant Health Inc, sale 100 shares at $35.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Joyce Meghan V. is holding 4,323 shares at $3,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.98 for the present operating margin

+64.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc stands at -145.61. The total capital return value is set at -31.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.35. Equity return is now at value -218.88, with -24.71 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 2,275.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.79. Total debt to assets is 85.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,238.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Guardant Health Inc (GH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.