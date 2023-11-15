Graphite Bio Inc (GRPH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GRPH is -0.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GRPH is $2.50, which is $0.3 above the current price. The public float for GRPH is 27.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRPH on November 15, 2023 was 119.50K shares.

GRPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRPH) has dropped by -5.58 compared to previous close of 2.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. TechXplore reported 2023-03-13 that About 600 more tech and biotech layoffs rocked the Bay Area job market in a fresh round of cutbacks that suggest the staffing reductions in the region have yet to run their course, new state government filings show.

GRPH’s Market Performance

GRPH’s stock has fallen by -7.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.09% and a quarterly drop of -13.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for Graphite Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.13% for GRPH’s stock, with a -14.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRPH Trading at -7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPH fell by -11.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Graphite Bio Inc saw -33.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPH

The total capital return value is set at -30.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.38. Equity return is now at value -48.55, with -42.04 for asset returns.

Based on Graphite Bio Inc (GRPH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.92. Total debt to assets is 1.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Graphite Bio Inc (GRPH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..