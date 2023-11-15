GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Stock Observes -8.16% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) has seen a -1.84% decrease in the past week, with a -2.90% drop in the past month, and a -21.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.78% for GDRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.89% for GDRX’s stock, with a -8.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) is above average at 149.15x. The 36-month beta value for GDRX is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GDRX is $6.78, which is $1.85 above than the current price. The public float for GDRX is 66.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.84% of that float. The average trading volume of GDRX on November 15, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

GDRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) has jumped by 7.60 compared to previous close of 4.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-09 that The online pharmacy company posted declines in both revenue and profitability in its third quarter. It met analyst estimates for net income but missed on the top line.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $9.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GDRX Trading at -1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.03%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.17. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc saw 15.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.85 for the present operating margin

+84.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoodRx Holdings Inc stands at -4.28. The total capital return value is set at 2.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.16. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.92 for asset returns.

Based on GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 88.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.81. Total debt to assets is 44.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.05.

Conclusion

In summary, GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.