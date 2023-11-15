Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GALT) has dropped by -7.18 compared to previous close of 1.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-23 that NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, announced today the Company will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual NASH Investor Conference being held virtually on October 24, 2023.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GALT is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price recommended by analysts for Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT) is $11.00, which is $9.19 above the current market price. The public float for GALT is 41.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% of that float. On November 15, 2023, GALT’s average trading volume was 50.78K shares.

GALT’s Market Performance

The stock of Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT) has seen a -10.40% decrease in the past week, with a -13.40% drop in the past month, and a 15.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for GALT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.40% for GALT’s stock, with a 2.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GALT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GALT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GALT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GALT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

GALT Trading at -7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares sank -13.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GALT fell by -10.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0285. In addition, Galectin Therapeutics Inc saw 60.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GALT starting from ELDRED KARY, who purchase 1,598 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Jul 19. After this action, ELDRED KARY now owns 48,813 shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,854 using the latest closing price.

ELDRED KARY, the Director of Galectin Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $1.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that ELDRED KARY is holding 47,215 shares at $1,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GALT

The total capital return value is set at -194.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -197.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.