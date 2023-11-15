Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FUSN is -1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FUSN is $12.30, which is $7.57 above the current price. The public float for FUSN is 50.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUSN on November 15, 2023 was 144.75K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

FUSN) stock’s latest price update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.33 in comparison to its previous close of 4.17, however, the company has experienced a 6.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.40. This compares to loss of $0.55 per share a year ago.

FUSN’s Market Performance

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) has seen a 6.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.43% gain in the past month and a 66.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.93% for FUSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.19% for FUSN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUSN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for FUSN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FUSN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $13 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FUSN Trading at 34.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.68%, as shares surge +7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUSN rose by +6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 50.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6025.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -5996.71. The total capital return value is set at -39.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.01. Equity return is now at value -49.16, with -37.14 for asset returns.

Based on Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 18.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 77.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 5.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..