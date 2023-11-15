Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, FYBR stock has gone up by 2.57%, with a monthly gain of 20.86% and a quarterly surge of 28.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.14% for Frontier Communications Parent Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.11% for FYBR stock, with a simple moving average of 6.69% for the last 200 days.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FYBR is 0.92.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The public float for FYBR is 218.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FYBR on November 15, 2023 was 2.70M shares.

FYBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) has increased by 7.85 when compared to last closing price of 19.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-11-07 that Alternative investment firm Cerberus Capital Management is now Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s second-largest stakeholder, with 10% in the telecommunications provider, and has held talks with management to boost the share price, it said in a filing.

Analysts’ Opinion of FYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FYBR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FYBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FYBR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FYBR Trading at 24.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +15.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FYBR rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.64. In addition, Frontier Communications Parent Inc saw -18.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FYBR starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $18.93 back on Oct 18. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 38,912,895 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc, valued at $2,838,930 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Frontier Communications Parent Inc, purchase 150,000 shares at $18.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 38,912,895 shares at $2,838,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FYBR

Equity return is now at value 3.28, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.