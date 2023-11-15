Examining the Volatility of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s (AEM) Stock

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) has gone up by 0.12% for the week, with a 0.08% rise in the past month and a 5.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.71% for AEM.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.12% for AEM’s stock, with a -4.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEM is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AEM is $65.14, which is $16.91 above the current price. The public float for AEM is 493.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEM on November 15, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

AEM) stock’s latest price update

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM)’s stock price has soared by 3.34 in relation to previous closing price of 46.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Agnico Eagle owns tier-one assets in tier-one jurisdictions. 86.9% of the company’s revenue derives from Canada and Australia, and the remaining is from Mexico and Finland. The last quarter’s results are solid. The average realized price was $1918/oz, compared to 2Q23 of $1726/oz. Agnico generated $1.62 billion in 3Q23, or 13.3% growth compared to 2Q22. Agnico’s financials are strong, with improved balance sheets, profitability, and prudent capital allocation. The company pays dividends with a 3.23% yield.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEM Trading at 1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.23. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd saw -7.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.86 for the present operating margin

+29.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd stands at +11.67. The total capital return value is set at 11.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 14.02, with 9.63 for asset returns.

Based on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.