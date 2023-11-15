Entergy Corp. (ETR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.44 in relation to its previous close of 95.08. However, the company has experienced a 0.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Entergy reported fairly strong earnings for the third quarter, given higher temperatures. Management expects more adjusted earnings per share growth in the next few years given more investments. Entergy Corporation trades for a fairly attractive valuation. With the expected EPS growth ahead, the stock is a ‘Buy’.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) is 14.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ETR is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price recommended by analysts for Entergy Corp. (ETR) is $106.03, which is $7.68 above the current market price. The public float for ETR is 210.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. On November 15, 2023, ETR’s average trading volume was 1.57M shares.

ETR’s Market Performance

ETR stock saw an increase of 0.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.31% and a quarterly increase of 2.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Entergy Corp. (ETR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.39% for ETR stock, with a simple moving average of -2.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $117 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETR Trading at 3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.31. In addition, Entergy Corp. saw -12.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from Brown Marcus V, who sale 13,500 shares at the price of $95.40 back on Sep 12. After this action, Brown Marcus V now owns 9,251 shares of Entergy Corp., valued at $1,287,900 using the latest closing price.

RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D., the “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules of Entergy Corp., sale 300 shares at $103.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D. is holding 3,269 shares at $31,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+22.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entergy Corp. stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.97. Equity return is now at value 11.22, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Entergy Corp. (ETR), the company’s capital structure generated 204.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.20. Total debt to assets is 46.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Entergy Corp. (ETR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.