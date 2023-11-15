Durect Corp (DRRX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DRRX is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DRRX is $19.38, which is $18.78 above the current price. The public float for DRRX is 27.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRRX on November 15, 2023 was 650.04K shares.

The stock price of Durect Corp (NASDAQ: DRRX) has surged by 9.49 when compared to previous closing price of 0.54, but the company has seen a 13.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Tim Papp – Chief Financial Officer Jim Brown – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants François Brisebois – Oppenheimer Carl Byrnes – Northland Capital Markets Thomas Yip – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the DURECT Corporation Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

DRRX’s Market Performance

DRRX’s stock has risen by 13.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -78.34% and a quarterly drop of -80.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.05% for Durect Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -71.28% for DRRX’s stock, with a -85.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRRX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for DRRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRRX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on October 30, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

DRRX Trading at -75.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.32%, as shares sank -77.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRRX rose by +8.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9728. In addition, Durect Corp saw -82.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-181.93 for the present operating margin

+91.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Durect Corp stands at -183.23. The total capital return value is set at -53.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.99. Equity return is now at value -148.81, with -59.50 for asset returns.

Based on Durect Corp (DRRX), the company’s capital structure generated 93.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.21. Total debt to assets is 38.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Durect Corp (DRRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..