Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is -0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) is $3.11, which is $2.57 above the current market price. The public float for DFLI is 23.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DFLI on November 15, 2023 was 642.48K shares.

DFLI) stock’s latest price update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI)’s stock price has decreased by -22.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.70. However, the company has seen a -35.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-17 that RENO, Nev., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DFLI), an industry leader in energy storage and producer of deep cycle lithium-ion storage batteries, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Monday, November 13, 2023. The earnings press release will be followed by a conference call on November 13, 2023, hosted by members of the Dragonfly Energy management team at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

DFLI’s Market Performance

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) has seen a -35.75% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -61.14% decline in the past month and a -72.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.10% for DFLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -42.34% for DFLI stock, with a simple moving average of -81.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFLI stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for DFLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DFLI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $4 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DFLI Trading at -59.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.36%, as shares sank -59.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFLI fell by -35.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9044. In addition, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp saw -95.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFLI starting from Edmonds Karina, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $4.28 back on Feb 23. After this action, Edmonds Karina now owns 30,300 shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp, valued at $428 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.42 for the present operating margin

+27.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp stands at -45.88. The total capital return value is set at -70.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -108.89. Equity return is now at value -107.06, with -49.54 for asset returns.

Based on Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI), the company’s capital structure generated 211.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.90. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.