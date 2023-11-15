Draganfly Inc (DPRO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.31 compared to its previous closing price of 0.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants Rolly Bustos – Investor Relations Cameron Chell – President & Chief Executive Officer Paul Sun – Chief Financial Officer Scott Larson – Lead Director Conference Call Participants Rolly Bustos Greetings and welcome to all shareholders and stakeholders to today’s Draganfly 2023 Q3 Earnings Call. My name is Rolly Bustos, and while I know most of you, I remind all others that I am the internal Investor Relations representative here at Dragonfly.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Draganfly Inc (DPRO) is $2.99, which is $2.44 above the current market price. The public float for DPRO is 42.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DPRO on November 15, 2023 was 188.86K shares.

DPRO’s Market Performance

DPRO’s stock has seen a -7.13% decrease for the week, with a -22.38% drop in the past month and a -30.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.86% for Draganfly Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.65% for DPRO’s stock, with a -49.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DPRO Trading at -22.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares sank -22.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPRO fell by -7.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6274. In addition, Draganfly Inc saw -23.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-357.91 for the present operating margin

+0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Draganfly Inc stands at -363.63. The total capital return value is set at -115.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.48. Equity return is now at value -237.60, with -189.50 for asset returns.

Based on Draganfly Inc (DPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.42. Total debt to assets is 2.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Draganfly Inc (DPRO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.