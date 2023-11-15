Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ: DCTH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -24.50 compared to its previous closing price of 2.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -30.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants David Hoffman – General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer Gerard Michel – CEO Sandra Pennell – SVP, Finance Kevin Muir – General Manager, U.S. Interventional Oncology Conference Call Participants William Maughan – Canaccord Genuity Scott Henry – ROTH Capital Yale Jen – Laidlaw & Co. Operator Good day, and welcome to the Delcath Systems Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

The 36-month beta value for DCTH is also noteworthy at 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DCTH is $18.00, which is $16.55 above than the current price. The public float for DCTH is 10.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.39% of that float. The average trading volume of DCTH on November 15, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

DCTH’s Market Performance

The stock of Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) has seen a -30.34% decrease in the past week, with a -38.69% drop in the past month, and a -58.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.92% for DCTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.23% for DCTH’s stock, with a -54.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCTH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DCTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DCTH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $17 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DCTH Trading at -40.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares sank -41.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCTH fell by -30.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Delcath Systems Inc saw -37.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCTH starting from Purpura John, who purchase 14,505 shares at the price of $3.44 back on Oct 13. After this action, Purpura John now owns 41,526 shares of Delcath Systems Inc, valued at $49,897 using the latest closing price.

Sylvester John Richard, the Director of Delcath Systems Inc, purchase 10,550 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Sylvester John Richard is holding 10,550 shares at $50,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1245.05 for the present operating margin

+53.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delcath Systems Inc stands at -1342.70. The total capital return value is set at -171.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -241.00. Equity return is now at value -462.32, with -132.78 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.