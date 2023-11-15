Deere & Co. (DE): A Technical Analysis

Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Deere & Co. (DE) is $440.47, which is $65.51 above the current market price. The public float for DE is 267.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DE on November 15, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

DE) stock’s latest price update

Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE)’s stock price has soared by 1.41 in relation to previous closing price of 369.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that In the most recent trading session, Deere (DE) closed at $374.96, indicating a +1.41% shift from the previous trading day.

DE’s Market Performance

Deere & Co. (DE) has experienced a 1.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.99% drop in the past month, and a -11.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for DE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.41% for DE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $400 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DE Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $372.64. In addition, Deere & Co. saw -12.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from CAMPBELL RYAN D, who sale 6,073 shares at the price of $379.19 back on Oct 02. After this action, CAMPBELL RYAN D now owns 18,519 shares of Deere & Co., valued at $2,302,821 using the latest closing price.

Reed Cory J, the Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag of Deere & Co., sale 4,680 shares at $449.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Reed Cory J is holding 36,563 shares at $2,104,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+29.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Co. stands at +13.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 47.73, with 10.56 for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Co. (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.04. Total debt to assets is 57.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Deere & Co. (DE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.