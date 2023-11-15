Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s (DADA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, DADA stock has gone up by 16.64%, with a monthly gain of 9.29% and a quarterly plunge of -18.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.16% for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.72% for DADA’s stock, with a -28.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) by analysts is $61.18, which is $3.96 above the current market price. The public float for DADA is 254.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of DADA was 1.04M shares.

DADA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) has jumped by 20.69 compared to previous close of 3.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Caroline Dong – Head of IR Jeff He – President Beck Chen – CFO Conference Call Participants Ronald Keung – Goldman Sachs Thomas Chong – Jefferies Alicia Yap – Citi Lei Zhang – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Wei Xiong – UBS Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by for Dada’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of DADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DADA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DADA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DADA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4.78 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DADA Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA rose by +14.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.85. In addition, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR saw -35.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.92 for the present operating margin

+37.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR stands at -21.44. The total capital return value is set at -40.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.02. Equity return is now at value -15.08, with -11.72 for asset returns.

Based on Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98. Total debt to assets is 1.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.