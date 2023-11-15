D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.89 in comparison to its previous close of 0.73, however, the company has experienced a 4.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-02 that The world of penny stocks is a bit like a treasure hunt—exciting, unpredictable, and full of potential finds. Let’s talk about what’s really getting traders’ attention in these markets: it’s all about volume.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) is $2.70, which is $2.28 above the current market price. The public float for QBTS is 86.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QBTS on November 15, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

QBTS’s Market Performance

The stock of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) has seen a 4.17% increase in the past week, with a -17.17% drop in the past month, and a -40.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.25% for QBTS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.24% for QBTS’s stock, with a -28.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QBTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QBTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QBTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QBTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QBTS Trading at -9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.02%, as shares sank -12.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QBTS rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7731. In addition, D-Wave Quantum Inc saw -43.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QBTS starting from Nguyen Diane, who sale 22,855 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Oct 16. After this action, Nguyen Diane now owns 254,643 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc, valued at $22,855 using the latest closing price.

Michael Emil, the Director of D-Wave Quantum Inc, sale 29,021 shares at $1.86 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Michael Emil is holding 36,353 shares at $53,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-828.91 for the present operating margin

+59.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for D-Wave Quantum Inc stands at -718.37. The total capital return value is set at -41.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.10. Equity return is now at value -1978.63, with -147.23 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.