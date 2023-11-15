Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK)’s stock price has plunge by 1.52relation to previous closing price of 34.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Diane Weiser – Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Robert Blum – President & Chief Executive Officer Fady Malik – Executive Vice President, Research & Development Stuart Kupfer – Vice President & Chief Medical Officer Andrew Callos – EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Robert Wong – Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer Ching Jaw – Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Joe Pantginis – H.C. Wainwright Dane Leone – Raymond James Salim Syed – Mizuho Serge Belanger – Needham Jason Butler – JMP Securities Srikripa Devarakonda – Truist Securities Yasmeen Rahimi – Piper Sandler Charles Duncan – Cantor Roanna Ruiz – Leerink Partners Justin Kim – Oppenheimer & Co. Operator Good afternoon, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to Cytokinetics Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) is $59.97, which is $25.16 above the current market price. The public float for CYTK is 93.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYTK on November 15, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

CYTK’s Market Performance

CYTK stock saw a decrease of 0.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.61% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.46% for Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.81% for CYTK’s stock, with a -2.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $50 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CYTK Trading at 5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.57. In addition, Cytokinetics Inc saw -24.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Malik Fady Ibraham, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $35.40 back on Nov 09. After this action, Malik Fady Ibraham now owns 150,664 shares of Cytokinetics Inc, valued at $88,500 using the latest closing price.

Blum Robert I, the President & CEO of Cytokinetics Inc, sale 12,500 shares at $32.17 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Blum Robert I is holding 441,417 shares at $402,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-342.75 for the present operating margin

+91.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Inc stands at -411.21. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.99. Equity return is now at value -572.15, with -57.99 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 425.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.