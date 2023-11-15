CXApp Inc (CXAI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of CXApp Inc (CXAI) has seen a 20.43% increase in the past week, with a -3.13% drop in the past month, and a -64.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.84% for CXAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.78% for CXAI stock, with a simple moving average of -75.71% for the last 200 days.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CXAI is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CXAI is $6.00, which is $4.44 above the current price. The public float for CXAI is 7.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CXAI on November 15, 2023 was 852.76K shares.

CXAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) has surged by 11.40 when compared to previous closing price of 1.40, but the company has seen a 20.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-11-10 that CXAI shaping the future of work by enabling enhanced employee experiences using artificial intelligence PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / CXApp Inc . (NASDAQ:CXAI), the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences, today announced it will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, to discuss the company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2023 ended September 30, 2023, which the company plans to release after-market the same day.

CXAI Trading at -6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.17%, as shares sank -0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI rose by +17.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3465. In addition, CXApp Inc saw -84.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXAI starting from Sheikh Khurram P, who sale 38,190 shares at the price of $3.39 back on Sep 08. After this action, Sheikh Khurram P now owns 2,421,648 shares of CXApp Inc, valued at $129,311 using the latest closing price.

EISNOR DI-ANN, the Director of CXApp Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $3.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that EISNOR DI-ANN is holding 79,120 shares at $9,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

The total capital return value is set at -0.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CXApp Inc (CXAI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..