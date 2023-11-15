Cuentas Inc (CUEN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Cuentas Inc (CUEN) has gone down by -2.16% for the week, with a -37.05% drop in the past month and a -74.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.83% for CUEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.41% for CUEN’s stock, with a -81.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CUEN is 2.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The public float for CUEN is 1.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On November 15, 2023, CUEN’s average trading volume was 53.67K shares.

CUEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ: CUEN) has decreased by -7.45 when compared to last closing price of 0.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-20 that Cuentas (NASDAQ: CUEN ) stock is on the move Friday after the company announced details of a stock exchange plan. According to a press release, a majority of shareholders of World Health Energy (OTCMKTS: WHEN ) have signed a binding letter of intent with Cuentas.

CUEN Trading at -35.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.99%, as shares sank -31.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUEN fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0653. In addition, Cuentas Inc saw -61.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CUEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.22 for the present operating margin

-44.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cuentas Inc stands at -485.34. The total capital return value is set at -240.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -333.05. Equity return is now at value -407.45, with -193.31 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cuentas Inc (CUEN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.