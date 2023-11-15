Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for CRKN is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRKN is $90.00, which is $89.8 above the current market price. The public float for CRKN is 6.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.03% of that float. The average trading volume for CRKN on November 15, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

The stock price of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN) has dropped by -7.42 compared to previous close of 0.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-11-07 that LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2023 conference call on November 14, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:30 a.m.

CRKN’s Market Performance

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) has seen a -15.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -40.39% decline in the past month and a -88.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.36% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.02% for CRKN’s stock, with a -96.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRKN Trading at -58.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.19%, as shares sank -42.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -15.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2502. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp saw -98.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -604.30, with -231.10 for asset returns.

Based on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN), the company’s capital structure generated 679.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.17. Total debt to assets is 54.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 72.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

In conclusion, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.