Coursera Inc (COUR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.36 in relation to its previous close of 18.85. However, the company has experienced a 5.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Bloomberg Technology reported 2023-11-10 that Andrew Ng, co-founder of Coursera, founder of Google Brain and CEO of Landing AI, joins Caroline Hyde and Ed Ludlow to discuss his take on AI regulation moving forward and making generative AI accessible to everyone. He speaks on “Bloomberg Technology.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COUR is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COUR is $22.31, which is $2.45 above the current price. The public float for COUR is 113.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COUR on November 15, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

COUR’s Market Performance

The stock of Coursera Inc (COUR) has seen a 5.86% increase in the past week, with a 8.52% rise in the past month, and a 27.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for COUR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.27% for COUR stock, with a simple moving average of 38.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COUR Trading at 9.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.56% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +6.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.07. In addition, Coursera Inc saw 67.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $18.65 back on Nov 09. After this action, Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey now owns 2,646,854 shares of Coursera Inc, valued at $932,305 using the latest closing price.

Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey, the President & CEO of Coursera Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $17.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey is holding 2,646,854 shares at $854,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

+63.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc stands at -33.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.12. Equity return is now at value -22.37, with -15.81 for asset returns.

Based on Coursera Inc (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coursera Inc (COUR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.