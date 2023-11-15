Chubb Limited (CB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Chubb Limited (CB) by analysts is $245.95, which is $26.4 above the current market price. The public float for CB is 405.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.67% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of CB was 1.69M shares.

CB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has plunged by -1.10 when compared to previous closing price of 222.00, but the company has seen a 0.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market the last couple of months with triple digit gains and losses, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends. Dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible, but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality. Another four-digit month came in this year. As you can imagine, I am quite happy seeing that.

CB’s Market Performance

Chubb Limited (CB) has experienced a 0.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.58% rise in the past month, and a 8.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for CB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.84% for CB stock, with a simple moving average of 8.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $269 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CB Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $215.76. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -0.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Ortega Juan Luis, who sale 1,508 shares at the price of $218.63 back on Nov 08. After this action, Ortega Juan Luis now owns 49,940 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $329,694 using the latest closing price.

Lupica John J, the Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of Chubb Limited, sale 17,810 shares at $218.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Lupica John J is holding 136,239 shares at $3,896,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 14.08, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.43. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chubb Limited (CB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.