Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (CD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CD) has jumped by 6.66 compared to previous close of 8.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-20 that Today is a big day for America’s financial system. At the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CD is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CD is $74.33, which is $1.06 above the current price. The public float for CD is 172.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CD on November 15, 2023 was 3.02M shares.

CD’s Market Performance

CD’s stock has seen a 3.11% increase for the week, with a 9.68% rise in the past month and a 11.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.19% for CD’s stock, with a 23.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8.30 based on the research report published on March 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CD Trading at 8.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CD rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.87. In addition, Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR saw 16.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.11 for the present operating margin

+40.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR stands at +14.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.02. Equity return is now at value 7.68, with 3.54 for asset returns.

Based on Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (CD), the company’s capital structure generated 79.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.24. Total debt to assets is 37.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (CD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..