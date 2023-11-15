Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (CMMB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CMMB)’s stock price has increased by 62.64 compared to its previous closing price of 0.61. However, the company has seen a 55.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-14 that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB ) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Barbara Lindheim – Consulting Vice President Investor & Public Relations Dale Pfost – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Adi Mor – Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Matt Frankel – Chief Medical Officer, Vice President of Drug Development Don Marvin – Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Kristen Kluska – Cantor Fitzgerald Jeff Jones – Oppenheimer Operator Greetings, and welcome to Chemomab Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Corporate Update.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMMB is 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CMMB is $7.00, which is $6.01 above the current price. The public float for CMMB is 10.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMMB on November 15, 2023 was 18.54K shares.

CMMB’s Market Performance

CMMB stock saw an increase of 55.26% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.72% and a quarterly increase of -5.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.48% for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (CMMB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.61% for CMMB stock, with a simple moving average of -27.51% for the last 200 days.

CMMB Trading at 14.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.50%, as shares surge +17.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMMB rose by +51.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7389. In addition, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR saw -69.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMMB starting from OrbiMed Israel GP Ltd., who sale 336,900 shares at the price of $3.58 back on Jan 03. After this action, OrbiMed Israel GP Ltd. now owns 2,241,274 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR, valued at $1,207,759 using the latest closing price.

Mor George Adi, the Chief Scientific Officer of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR, sale 7,700 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Mor George Adi is holding 317,075 shares at $38,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMMB

The total capital return value is set at -57.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.19. Equity return is now at value -88.90, with -77.01 for asset returns.

Based on Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (CMMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.59. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (CMMB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..