Cerence Inc (CRNC): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cerence Inc (CRNC) is $31.00, which is $12.35 above the current market price. The public float for CRNC is 39.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRNC on November 15, 2023 was 408.37K shares.

Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 18.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-13 that BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, will announce its fourth quarter financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

CRNC’s Market Performance

CRNC’s stock has risen by 12.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.45% and a quarterly drop of -23.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.10% for Cerence Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.00% for CRNC’s stock, with a -25.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNC stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CRNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRNC in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $40 based on the research report published on February 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRNC Trading at -0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNC rose by +12.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.30. In addition, Cerence Inc saw 0.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNC starting from Ortmanns Stefan, who sale 54,212 shares at the price of $17.97 back on Oct 13. After this action, Ortmanns Stefan now owns 436,013 shares of Cerence Inc, valued at $974,190 using the latest closing price.

BEAUDOIN THOMAS L, the EVP, CFO of Cerence Inc, sale 12,795 shares at $19.15 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that BEAUDOIN THOMAS L is holding 199,483 shares at $245,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.69 for the present operating margin

+66.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerence Inc stands at -94.80. The total capital return value is set at 3.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.09. Equity return is now at value -33.25, with -19.03 for asset returns.

Based on Cerence Inc (CRNC), the company’s capital structure generated 40.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.78. Total debt to assets is 21.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cerence Inc (CRNC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.