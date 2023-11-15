Celestica, Inc. (CLS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has surged by 3.42 when compared to previous closing price of 26.88, but the company has seen a 11.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that In an era of dynamic market fluctuations and ever-evolving industries, identifying value stocks that promise significant growth potential is paramount. Delving into the strategies and prospects of seven key value stocks, the article provides a glimpse into the diverse landscape of investment possibilities.

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted for Celestica, Inc. (CLS) by analysts is $29.00, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for CLS is 117.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of CLS was 1.89M shares.

CLS’s Market Performance

CLS stock saw an increase of 11.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.94% and a quarterly increase of 33.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.54% for Celestica, Inc. (CLS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.79% for CLS stock, with a simple moving average of 62.55% for the last 200 days.

CLS Trading at 13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.80% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS rose by +11.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.96. In addition, Celestica, Inc. saw 146.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+8.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celestica, Inc. stands at +2.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 12.27, with 3.66 for asset returns.

Based on Celestica, Inc. (CLS), the company’s capital structure generated 46.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.91. Total debt to assets is 13.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Celestica, Inc. (CLS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.