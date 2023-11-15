Carnival plc ADR (CUK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carnival plc ADR (CUK) is $17.08, which is $4.06 above the current market price. The public float for CUK is 146.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CUK on November 15, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

The stock price of Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) has jumped by 4.58 compared to previous close of 12.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-15 that MIAMI , Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Friday, September 29, 2023, at 10 a.m.

CUK’s Market Performance

Carnival plc ADR (CUK) has experienced a 13.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.32% rise in the past month, and a -9.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for CUK. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.01% for CUK’s stock, with a 10.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CUK Trading at 9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +24.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK rose by +13.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.89. In addition, Carnival plc ADR saw 81.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Oct 19. After this action, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J now owns 378,368 shares of Carnival plc ADR, valued at $1,150,000 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Carnival plc ADR, purchase 350,000 shares at $12.99 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 961,238 shares at $4,544,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival plc ADR stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.01. Equity return is now at value -21.17, with -3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival plc ADR (CUK), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carnival plc ADR (CUK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.