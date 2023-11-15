Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Stock Experiences -16.52% Monthly Change

In the past week, GOOS stock has gone up by 3.08%, with a monthly decline of -16.52% and a quarterly plunge of -30.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.37% for GOOS’s stock, with a -36.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) is above average at 29.41x. The 36-month beta value for GOOS is also noteworthy at 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price estimated by analysts for GOOS is $11.62, which is $0.91 above than the current price. The public float for GOOS is 51.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 29.61% of that float. The average trading volume of GOOS on November 15, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

GOOS) stock’s latest price update

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.89 in comparison to its previous close of 10.02, however, the company has experienced a 3.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-01 that Canada Goose saw revenue decline on a constant-currency basis and cut its guidance. A challenging macro and geopolitical environment is weighing on the business.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GOOS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for GOOS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $11 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOOS Trading at -19.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -19.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.07. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc saw -39.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.07 for the present operating margin

+59.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc stands at +5.95. The total capital return value is set at 14.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 15.25, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Based on Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.63. Total debt to assets is 47.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.