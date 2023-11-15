Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) has gone down by -3.38% for the week, with a -33.33% drop in the past month and a -81.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.29% for CLDI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.59% for CLDI’s stock, with a -76.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for CLDI is at 0.62.

The average price suggested by analysts for CLDI is $9.00, which is $7.0 above the current market price. The public float for CLDI is 2.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume for CLDI on November 15, 2023 was 135.16K shares.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX: CLDI)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.98 in comparison to its previous close of 2.15, however, the company has experienced a -3.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2021-09-14 that NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Light Acquisition Group, Inc. (the “Company”), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities, announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units, which includes 3,000,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and have started trading under the ticker symbol “FLAGU.” Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “FLAG” and “FLAGW,” respectively.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLDI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CLDI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CLDI in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $9 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLDI Trading at -43.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -32.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLDI fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc saw -80.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLDI

The total capital return value is set at -3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.80. Equity return is now at value -6.81, with -6.24 for asset returns.

Based on Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.