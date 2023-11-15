Brookfield Asset Management Ltd’s (BAM) Stock: A 7.06% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) has gone up by 6.27% for the week, with a -0.34% drop in the past month and a -3.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.62% for BAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.06% for BAM’s stock, with a -0.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted by analysts for BAM is $36.04, which is $3.35 above the current price. The public float for BAM is 361.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAM on November 15, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

BAM) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM)’s stock price has plunge by 4.78relation to previous closing price of 31.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Barry Sternlicht is very bullish on REITs. Valuations are the lowest in years, and he is buying. We present three of our Top Picks to profit.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BAM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $39 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAM Trading at 0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM rose by +6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.53. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd saw 14.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, who sale 50,256 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Mar 29. After this action, Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast now owns 21,054,667 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, valued at $599,805 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, sale 24,744 shares at $11.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,104,923 shares at $295,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.45 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd stands at +52.80. The total capital return value is set at 15.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.38. Equity return is now at value 24.81, with 9.31 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.