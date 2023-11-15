Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.85 compared to its previous closing price of 1.32. However, the company has seen a fall of -30.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Michael Pope – Chairman and CEO Mark Starkey – President Greg Wiggins – CFO Conference Call Participants Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Jack Vander Aarde – Maxim Group Operator Thank you, and welcome to the Boxlight Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. By now, everyone should have access to the press release issued this afternoon.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) is $4.67, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for BOXL is 8.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BOXL on November 15, 2023 was 39.79K shares.

BOXL’s Market Performance

BOXL’s stock has seen a -30.81% decrease for the week, with a -32.39% drop in the past month and a -41.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.02% for Boxlight Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.77% for BOXL’s stock, with a -54.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BOXL Trading at -35.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.50%, as shares sank -34.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOXL fell by -30.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6625. In addition, Boxlight Corporation saw -52.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOXL starting from Starkey Mark, who sale 735 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Sep 27. After this action, Starkey Mark now owns 62,401 shares of Boxlight Corporation, valued at $1,394 using the latest closing price.

Marklew Shaun, the Chief Technology Officer of Boxlight Corporation, sale 735 shares at $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Marklew Shaun is holding 34,147 shares at $1,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.37 for the present operating margin

+25.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boxlight Corporation stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at 2.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.99. Equity return is now at value -34.97, with -11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Boxlight Corporation (BOXL), the company’s capital structure generated 60.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.86. Total debt to assets is 24.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.