BGC Group Inc (BGC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) is 59.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BGC is 1.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BGC Group Inc (BGC) is $8.00, which is $1.65 above the current market price. BGC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On November 15, 2023, BGC’s average trading volume was 2.42M shares.

BGC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) has increased by 1.60 when compared to last closing price of 6.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that BGC Group (BGC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago.

BGC’s Market Performance

BGC Group Inc (BGC) has experienced a 2.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.81% rise in the past month, and a 28.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for BGC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.01% for BGC stock, with a simple moving average of 29.60% for the last 200 days.

BGC Trading at 12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.47% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGC rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.01. In addition, BGC Group Inc saw 68.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.87 for the present operating margin

+91.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for BGC Group Inc stands at +2.71. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.67. Equity return is now at value 5.94, with 0.89 for asset returns.

Based on BGC Group Inc (BGC), the company’s capital structure generated 181.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.44. Total debt to assets is 39.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BGC Group Inc (BGC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.