Bank Of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) has gone up by 2.28% for the week, with a -0.43% drop in the past month and a -5.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.69% for BNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.80% for BNS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.13% for the last 200 days.

Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) is $48.23, which is $4.27 above the current market price. The public float for BNS is 1.20B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNS on November 15, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

BNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has jumped by 2.61 compared to previous close of 42.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Poor investor sentiment has crushed Scotiabank over the past decade. Scotiabank is undervalued relative to competitors with similar business models and target markets. Intrinsic Value: $69.

BNS Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.95. In addition, Bank Of Nova Scotia saw -10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank Of Nova Scotia stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 0.58 for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS), the company’s capital structure generated 277.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.54. Total debt to assets is 15.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.