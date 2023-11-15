AvePoint Inc (AVPT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AvePoint Inc (AVPT) is $8.75, which is $0.45 above the current market price. The public float for AVPT is 97.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVPT on November 15, 2023 was 760.73K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

AVPT) stock’s latest price update

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.72 in relation to its previous close of 8.16. However, the company has experienced a 6.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants James Arestia – VP, IR Tianyi Jiang – Co-Founder and CEO James Caci – CFO Conference Call Participants Fatima Boolani – Citi Chirag Ved – Evercore ISI Nehal Chokshi – Northland Capital Markets Derrick Wood – TD Cowen Jason Ader – William Blair Operator Good day and welcome to the AvePoint Inc. Q3 2023 Earnings Call. Today, all participants will be in a listen-only mode.

AVPT’s Market Performance

AVPT’s stock has risen by 6.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.86% and a quarterly rise of 27.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.24% for AvePoint Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.06% for AVPT stock, with a simple moving average of 44.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVPT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AVPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVPT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVPT Trading at 17.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVPT rose by +6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.52. In addition, AvePoint Inc saw 101.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVPT starting from Brown Brian Michael, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $7.34 back on Nov 01. After this action, Brown Brian Michael now owns 1,404,946 shares of AvePoint Inc, valued at $146,800 using the latest closing price.

Brown Brian Michael, the Chief Legal Officer of AvePoint Inc, sale 4,044 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Brown Brian Michael is holding 1,424,946 shares at $28,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.37 for the present operating margin

+70.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvePoint Inc stands at -17.92. The total capital return value is set at -15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.96. Equity return is now at value -17.89, with -9.76 for asset returns.

Based on AvePoint Inc (AVPT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.81. Total debt to assets is 4.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AvePoint Inc (AVPT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.