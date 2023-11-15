Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has seen a 4.06% increase in the past week, with a -5.13% drop in the past month, and a -0.41% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for TEAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.79% for TEAM’s stock, with a 6.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is $214.04, which is $27.84 above the current market price. The public float for TEAM is 153.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEAM on November 15, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

TEAM) stock’s latest price update

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.38 in relation to its previous close of 175.04. However, the company has experienced a 4.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-11-13 that Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) stock price has pulled back in the past few months as concerns about the company’s growth continued. After peaking at $215.72 in September, the shares have retreated by over 18.2% from the highest point.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $225 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEAM Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $180.56. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 44.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,241 shares at the price of $174.88 back on Nov 13. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 263,712 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,441,150 using the latest closing price.

Cannon-Brookes Michael, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,241 shares at $175.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Cannon-Brookes Michael is holding 271,953 shares at $1,442,488 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+82.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -13.77. The total capital return value is set at -12.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.10. Equity return is now at value -80.45, with -13.55 for asset returns.

Based on Atlassian Corporation (TEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 195.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.20. Total debt to assets is 31.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.