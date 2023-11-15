Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR)’s stock price has dropped by -20.21 in relation to previous closing price of 8.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Patrick McKillop – Vice President of Investor Relations Pat Goepel – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Pence – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Joshua Riley – Needham & Company Bryan Bergin – TD Cowen Richard Baldry – ROTH MKM Brad Reback – Stifel Nicolaus Jeff Van Rhee – Craig-Hallum Eric Martinuzzi – Lake Street Vincent Colicchio – Barrington Research Greg Gibas – Northland Securities Operator Greetings. Welcome to Asure Software’s Third Quarter Earnings Call.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Asure Software Inc (ASUR) is $14.63, which is $7.79 above the current market price. The public float for ASUR is 22.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASUR on November 15, 2023 was 285.36K shares.

ASUR’s Market Performance

ASUR stock saw a decrease of -20.12% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.17% and a quarterly a decrease of -50.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for Asure Software Inc (ASUR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.31% for ASUR’s stock, with a -43.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASUR Trading at -25.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -23.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASUR fell by -20.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.36. In addition, Asure Software Inc saw -26.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASUR starting from Goldstein Eyal, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $13.69 back on Mar 17. After this action, Goldstein Eyal now owns 81,617 shares of Asure Software Inc, valued at $273,880 using the latest closing price.

Oberwager Bradford Scovill, the Director of Asure Software Inc, sale 4,144 shares at $13.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Oberwager Bradford Scovill is holding 29,783 shares at $56,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.80 for the present operating margin

+51.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asure Software Inc stands at -15.10. The total capital return value is set at -5.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.65. Equity return is now at value -3.98, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Asure Software Inc (ASUR), the company’s capital structure generated 29.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.95. Total debt to assets is 10.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Asure Software Inc (ASUR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.