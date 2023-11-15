Assessing the Risk and Potential of NetEase Inc ADR’s (NTES) Stock

The stock of NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) has seen a 3.35% increase in the past week, with a 11.67% gain in the past month, and a 14.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for NTES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.88% for NTES stock, with a simple moving average of 20.90% for the last 200 days.

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for NTES is at 0.57.

The average price suggested by analysts for NTES is $910.47, which is $9.26 above the current market price. The public float for NTES is 625.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.54% of that float. The average trading volume for NTES on November 15, 2023 was 902.96K shares.

NTES) stock’s latest price update

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES)’s stock price has increased by 1.40 compared to its previous closing price of 114.28. However, the company has seen a 3.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Nice’s (NICE) third-quarter 2023 performance is expected to benefit from strong CXone adoption, robust customer engagement and sustained cloud momentum.

NTES Trading at 11.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +10.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.98. In addition, NetEase Inc ADR saw 59.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 15.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.