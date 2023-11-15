Assessing the Risk and Potential of Brixmor Property Group Inc’s (BRX) Stock

The stock of Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) has seen a 4.70% increase in the past week, with a 7.82% gain in the past month, and a 1.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for BRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.90% for BRX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.71% for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BRX is at 1.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BRX is $24.93, which is $2.92 above the current market price. The public float for BRX is 298.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume for BRX on November 15, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

BRX) stock’s latest price update

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX)'s stock price has increased by 6.26 compared to its previous closing price of 20.77. However, the company has seen a 4.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRX stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BRX by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for BRX in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $25 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRX Trading at 5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRX rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.70. In addition, Brixmor Property Group Inc saw -2.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRX starting from Aman Angela M, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $23.04 back on Feb 15. After this action, Aman Angela M now owns 162,054 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc, valued at $288,000 using the latest closing price.

Berman Michael B, the Director of Brixmor Property Group Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $22.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Berman Michael B is holding 45,146 shares at $344,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.48 for the present operating margin

+46.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brixmor Property Group Inc stands at +29.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 11.89, with 4.02 for asset returns.

Based on Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX), the company’s capital structure generated 180.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.35. Total debt to assets is 61.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.