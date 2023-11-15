Ares Management Corp (ARES) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) has dropped by -3.27 compared to previous close of 109.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-11 that Exchanges like Cboe Global Markets generally do well regardless of the market environment. It’s not the go-to Chinese e-commerce stock.

Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 49.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted for Ares Management Corp (ARES) by analysts is $114.38, which is $8.15 above the current market price. The public float for ARES is 153.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of ARES was 980.84K shares.

ARES’s Market Performance

ARES stock saw a decrease of 0.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.00% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Ares Management Corp (ARES). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.00% for ARES’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $133 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARES Trading at 1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.07. In addition, Ares Management Corp saw 55.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $18.93 back on Oct 18. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 38,912,895 shares of Ares Management Corp, valued at $2,838,930 using the latest closing price.

KAPLAN DAVID B, the Co-Founder of Ares Management Corp, sale 22,442 shares at $100.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that KAPLAN DAVID B is holding 0 shares at $2,246,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Equity return is now at value 24.88, with 1.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ares Management Corp (ARES) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.