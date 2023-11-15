AppTech Payments Corp (APCX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APCX is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AppTech Payments Corp (APCX) is $1.79, which is -$0.17 below the current market price. The public float for APCX is 17.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On November 15, 2023, APCX’s average trading volume was 172.74K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

APCX) stock’s latest price update

AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ: APCX)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.22 in comparison to its previous close of 2.09, however, the company has experienced a -19.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-09-14 that Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10 am PT Carlsbad, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2023) – AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless commerce between business and consumers, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10 am PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Luke D’Angelo, Chairman & CEO, will be giving the presentation.

APCX’s Market Performance

AppTech Payments Corp (APCX) has experienced a -19.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.31% drop in the past month, and a -46.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.39% for APCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.04% for APCX’s stock, with a -15.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APCX Trading at -29.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.98%, as shares sank -30.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APCX fell by -19.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, AppTech Payments Corp saw -17.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3607.56 for the present operating margin

-38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppTech Payments Corp stands at -3618.00. The total capital return value is set at -280.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -414.04. Equity return is now at value -309.35, with -204.37 for asset returns.

Based on AppTech Payments Corp (APCX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.35. Total debt to assets is 16.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 93.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AppTech Payments Corp (APCX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.