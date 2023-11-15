Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE): A Technical Analysis

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) is $18.14, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for APLE is 213.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APLE on November 15, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

APLE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) has increased by 4.96 when compared to last closing price of 15.94.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-11-09 that Savvy income investors know that it is not good enough simply to chase the highest dividends.

APLE’s Market Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has seen a 0.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.02% gain in the past month and a 13.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for APLE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.40% for APLE’s stock, with a 7.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APLE Trading at 6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.90. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc saw 6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from Perkins Elizabeth, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $15.78 back on Nov 10. After this action, Perkins Elizabeth now owns 226,044 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, valued at $27,614 using the latest closing price.

KNIGHT GLADE M, the Executive Chairman of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $15.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that KNIGHT GLADE M is holding 573,109 shares at $75,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.64 for the present operating margin

+22.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 4.95, with 3.33 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE), the company’s capital structure generated 46.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.92. Total debt to assets is 31.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.