Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Wallbox N.V (WBX)

The 36-month beta value for WBX is also noteworthy at 2.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WBX is $3.15, which is $1.69 above than the current price. The public float for WBX is 60.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.13% of that float. The average trading volume of WBX on November 15, 2023 was 698.04K shares.

WBX stock's latest price update

Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.24 compared to its previous closing price of 1.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Matt Tractenberg – VP, IR Enric Asuncion – CEO Jordi Lainz – CFO Conference Call Participants George Gianarikas – Canaccord Genuity Abhi Sinha – Northland Capital Stephen Gengaro – Stifel Ben Kallo – Baird Robert Jamieson – UBS Operator Hello, everyone, and welcome to Wallbox’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

WBX’s Market Performance

Wallbox N.V (WBX) has seen a 23.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -31.51% decline in the past month and a -40.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.92% for WBX. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.65% for WBX’s stock, with a -52.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $2.25 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBX Trading at -22.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.71%, as shares sank -21.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX rose by +25.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5965. In addition, Wallbox N.V saw -54.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Wallbox N.V (WBX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.