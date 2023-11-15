Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is above average at 28.55x. The 36-month beta value for MMC is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MMC is $206.11, which is $8.02 above than the current price. The public float for MMC is 492.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume of MMC on November 15, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

MMC) stock’s latest price update

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 200.17. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Increased demand for insurance products, given an aging population, baby boomers and millennials, and the adoption of technology should drive insurance brokers like MMC, AON, AJG, BRO, and ERIE.

MMC’s Market Performance

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) has seen a 1.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.90% gain in the past month and a 4.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for MMC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.30% for MMC’s stock, with a 9.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $226 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MMC Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.13. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. saw 19.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from Jones John Jude, who sale 4,908 shares at the price of $193.08 back on Nov 03. After this action, Jones John Jude now owns 7,978 shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc., valued at $947,652 using the latest closing price.

FANJUL OSCAR, the Director of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $194.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that FANJUL OSCAR is holding 63,012 shares at $584,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. stands at +14.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.91. Equity return is now at value 33.06, with 8.66 for asset returns.

Based on Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.15. Total debt to assets is 40.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.