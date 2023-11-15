An In-Depth Look at Lattice Semiconductor Corp.’s (LSCC) Stock Performance

The stock of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has seen a 5.42% increase in the past week, with a -24.03% drop in the past month, and a -32.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for LSCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.20% for LSCC’s stock, with a -31.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) is 38.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LSCC is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) is $77.27, which is $18.69 above the current market price. The public float for LSCC is 136.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.60% of that float. On November 15, 2023, LSCC’s average trading volume was 2.09M shares.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC)’s stock price has plunge by 6.78relation to previous closing price of 54.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-09 that It’s one thing to understand what the S&P 500 is doing, by tracking the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust NYSEARCA: SPY. But drilling down a little more gives you a better indication of market breadth, or lack thereof, as well as what sectors might be poised for rallies or reversals.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $90 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSCC Trading at -23.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -23.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC rose by +5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.92. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. saw -9.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $55.03 back on Nov 08. After this action, ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT now owns 753,889 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., valued at $2,201,188 using the latest closing price.

ABRAMS ROBIN ANN, the Director of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $83.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that ABRAMS ROBIN ANN is holding 10,144 shares at $835,263 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.84 for the present operating margin

+64.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 30.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.78. Equity return is now at value 39.75, with 27.59 for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.40. Total debt to assets is 18.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.