An In-Depth Look at Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc.’s (DKS) Stock Performance

The stock of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) has seen a 5.10% increase in the past week, with a 6.25% gain in the past month, and a -18.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for DKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.08% for DKS’s stock, with a -8.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is 10.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DKS is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) is $132.25, which is $14.22 above the current market price. The public float for DKS is 60.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.62% of that float. On November 15, 2023, DKS’s average trading volume was 1.83M shares.

DKS) stock’s latest price update

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS)'s stock price has plunge by 3.86% in relation to previous closing price of 113.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKS stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DKS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DKS in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $140 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKS Trading at 8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKS rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.89. In addition, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. saw -1.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKS starting from COLOMBO WILLIAM J, who purchase 2,200 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Sep 07. After this action, COLOMBO WILLIAM J now owns 170,192 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc., valued at $241,999 using the latest closing price.

MATHRANI SANDEEP, the Director of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc., purchase 1,300 shares at $113.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that MATHRANI SANDEEP is holding 6,647 shares at $147,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.20 for the present operating margin

+34.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. stands at +8.43. The total capital return value is set at 22.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.94. Equity return is now at value 42.05, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS), the company’s capital structure generated 166.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 165.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.