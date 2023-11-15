An In-Depth Look at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR’s (BUD) Stock Performance

The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) has seen a 3.67% increase in the past week, with a 12.70% gain in the past month, and a 11.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for BUD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.31% for BUD’s stock, with a 4.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) is 19.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BUD is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) is $67.34, which is $6.11 above the current market price. The public float for BUD is 1.70B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On November 15, 2023, BUD’s average trading volume was 2.07M shares.

BUD) stock’s latest price update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD)’s stock price has plunge by 2.55relation to previous closing price of 59.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that In today’s article, I will show you the current allocation of the 20 largest positions of my personal investment portfolio. I will demonstrate that the portfolio is relatively concentrated, with 5 positions accounting for 50.79% of the overall investment portfolio. I will explain in greater detail why the elevated risk level of this concentrated portfolio still aligns with my risk-tolerance.

BUD Trading at 10.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +13.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.38. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR saw 1.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+51.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR stands at +10.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.06. Equity return is now at value 8.61, with 2.99 for asset returns.

Based on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD), the company’s capital structure generated 108.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.15. Total debt to assets is 37.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.