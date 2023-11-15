AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is above average at 19.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) is $275.68, which is $5.66 above the current market price. The public float for AMGN is 534.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMGN on November 15, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

AMGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has jumped by 1.25 compared to previous close of 266.69. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Amgen completes acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics, boosting long-term growth potential. Addition of TEPEZZA, KRYSTEXXA, and UPLIZNA strengthens Amgen’s inflammation portfolio and global reach. Amgen’s strong financial foundation, innovation support, and anticipated growth contribute to its success and potential for double-digit annual returns.

AMGN’s Market Performance

AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) has experienced a -0.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.88% drop in the past month, and a 1.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for AMGN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.20% for AMGN’s stock, with a 10.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $240 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMGN Trading at 0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $269.85. In addition, AMGEN Inc. saw 2.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from Graham Jonathan P, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $272.81 back on Nov 08. After this action, Graham Jonathan P now owns 28,078 shares of AMGEN Inc., valued at $2,728,136 using the latest closing price.

AMGEN INC, the 10% Owner of AMGEN Inc., purchase 1,764,705 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that AMGEN INC is holding 35,368,653 shares at $29,999,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.78 for the present operating margin

+75.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMGEN Inc. stands at +25.11. The total capital return value is set at 22.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.98. Equity return is now at value 133.80, with 9.81 for asset returns.

Based on AMGEN Inc. (AMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,082.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.55. Total debt to assets is 60.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,035.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.