American Resources Corporation (AREC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)'s stock price has increased by 8.94 compared to its previous closing price of 1.23. However, the company has seen a 1.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for American Resources Corporation (AREC) by analysts is $4.25, which is $2.91 above the current market price. The public float for AREC is 52.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.00% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of AREC was 186.33K shares.

AREC’s Market Performance

The stock of American Resources Corporation (AREC) has seen a 1.52% increase in the past week, with a -15.72% drop in the past month, and a -1.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.79% for AREC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.46% for AREC’s stock, with a -12.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AREC Trading at -5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares sank -15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3760. In addition, American Resources Corporation saw 1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AREC starting from Taylor Kirk Patrick, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Jun 15. After this action, Taylor Kirk Patrick now owns 1,624,883 shares of American Resources Corporation, valued at $2,175 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Kirk Patrick, the Chief Financial Officer of American Resources Corporation, purchase 1,250 shares at $1.57 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Taylor Kirk Patrick is holding 1,623,633 shares at $1,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AREC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.79 for the present operating margin

+23.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Resources Corporation stands at -3.66. The total capital return value is set at -128.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value 295.54, with 11.99 for asset returns.

Based on American Resources Corporation (AREC), the company’s capital structure generated 8,252.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.80. Total debt to assets is 42.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,774.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Resources Corporation (AREC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.