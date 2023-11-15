Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) by analysts is $39.57, which is $11.95 above the current market price. The public float for ALGM is 73.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.38% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of ALGM was 1.29M shares.

ALGM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has increased by 7.10 when compared to last closing price of 25.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-11-14 that Over the past few weeks, Finbold has unveiled reports exposing the substantial stock market activities of certain US Congress members, some of which resulted in multimillion-dollar profits.

ALGM’s Market Performance

ALGM’s stock has risen by 5.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.06% and a quarterly drop of -27.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.81% for Allegro Microsystems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.66% for ALGM’s stock, with a -29.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALGM Trading at -8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -9.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM rose by +5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.02. In addition, Allegro Microsystems Inc. saw -7.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from D’Antilio Derek, who purchase 1,488 shares at the price of $33.63 back on Sep 15. After this action, D’Antilio Derek now owns 142,899 shares of Allegro Microsystems Inc., valued at $50,041 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN JOSEPH R, the Director of Allegro Microsystems Inc., sale 17,000 shares at $38.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that MARTIN JOSEPH R is holding 22,374 shares at $658,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+56.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro Microsystems Inc. stands at +19.24. The total capital return value is set at 22.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.10. Equity return is now at value 26.46, with 22.34 for asset returns.

Based on Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM), the company’s capital structure generated 4.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.22. Total debt to assets is 3.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.