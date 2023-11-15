Alcon Inc. (ALC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) is 102.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALC is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alcon Inc. (ALC) is $92.41, which is $17.41 above the current market price. The public float for ALC is 483.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On November 15, 2023, ALC’s average trading volume was 741.92K shares.

ALC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) has surged by 4.04 when compared to previous closing price of 72.05, but the company has seen a 1.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Investors continue to be optimistic about Alcon (ALC), backed by a competitive product portfolio and strong commercial execution.

ALC’s Market Performance

Alcon Inc. (ALC) has seen a 1.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.88% decline in the past month and a -6.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for ALC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.38% for ALC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ALC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $89.30 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALC Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALC rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.51. In addition, Alcon Inc. saw 9.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.24 for the present operating margin

+55.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcon Inc. stands at +3.84. The total capital return value is set at 4.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.45. Equity return is now at value 1.83, with 1.27 for asset returns.

Based on Alcon Inc. (ALC), the company’s capital structure generated 25.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.51. Total debt to assets is 17.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alcon Inc. (ALC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.