Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) has increased by 1.28 when compared to last closing price of 265.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that Investing in hydrogen stocks just became a little bit more difficult following the crash of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG ). The company warned about supply issues amid inflationary pressures and analysts estimate that it needs $750 million in additional funding.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for APD is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price suggested by analysts for APD is $314.06, which is $45.65 above the current market price. The public float for APD is 218.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume for APD on November 15, 2023 was 838.36K shares.

APD’s Market Performance

APD’s stock has seen a 5.48% increase for the week, with a -6.52% drop in the past month and a -6.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.16% for APD stock, with a simple moving average of -6.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for APD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $345 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APD Trading at -5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD rose by +5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $276.04. In addition, Air Products & Chemicals Inc. saw -12.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APD starting from Ghasemi Seifi, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $264.42 back on Nov 13. After this action, Ghasemi Seifi now owns 670,673 shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc., valued at $2,908,620 using the latest closing price.

Ghasemi Seifi, the Chairman, Pres. and CEO of Air Products & Chemicals Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $252.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Ghasemi Seifi is holding 659,673 shares at $2,523,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.46 for the present operating margin

+29.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Products & Chemicals Inc. stands at +18.20. The total capital return value is set at 11.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.15. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 7.75 for asset returns.

Based on Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD), the company’s capital structure generated 76.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.31. Total debt to assets is 34.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.